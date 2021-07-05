O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

