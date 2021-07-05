O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96.

