O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

