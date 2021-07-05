O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $338.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

