Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 25,503 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,503 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,376 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in R1 RCM by 419.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,945 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,996 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,427,315 shares of company stock worth $386,874,671 over the last 90 days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

