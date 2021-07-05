Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

