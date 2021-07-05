Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 144.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

