Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $615,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Gannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 478.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

NYSE GCI opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $777.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

