Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $661,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 116,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $280,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 18.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 54.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 32,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

