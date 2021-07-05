Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 1,716 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

