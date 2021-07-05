Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 7,153 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

