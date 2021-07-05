OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $723,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

TSLA opened at $678.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.21 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

