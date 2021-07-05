OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $299,000 in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

TZPSU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

