OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $494,000 in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

OTCMKTS DISAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.