OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $977,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.77 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

