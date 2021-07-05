OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $989,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

