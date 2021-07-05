OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 85,900 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 704.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

