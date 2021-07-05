OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.16% of TWO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TWO during the first quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in TWO in the first quarter valued at $2,966,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. two has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

