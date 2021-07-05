Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $149.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.