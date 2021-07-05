Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,050. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

