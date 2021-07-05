Origo Market Capitalization Hits $2.59 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Origo has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

