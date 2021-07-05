Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 2,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

