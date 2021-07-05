Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 199.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

