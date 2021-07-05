Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Critical Analysis

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Osiris Therapeutics alerts:

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock $15.40 million 65.13 -$86.48 million ($2.81) -10.37

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Osiris Therapeutics and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00

Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 111.39%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock -643.75% -60.07% -36.34%

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and fibrosis. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.