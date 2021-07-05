Ouroboros (OURO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $83.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $104,562.44 and $83.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

