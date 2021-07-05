Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Update

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI remained flat at $$42.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 673,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,679. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

