Oxen Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $43.47 million and $93,040.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,591.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,211.11 or 0.06582404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01492171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00407771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00160323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00626607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.81 or 0.00425133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00337059 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,636,613 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

