Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZON stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a PE ratio of -31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.25. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

