Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $46.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

