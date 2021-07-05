Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.89.

