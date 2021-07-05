Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.82 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

