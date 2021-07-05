Panda Yield Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,077.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $81,853.44 and approximately $3,077.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00913642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.15 or 0.08195052 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

