Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 209.0 days.

PRXXF stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 752. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

