Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 19,091 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAHU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $14,850,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $990,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $4,950,000.

NASDAQ LCAHU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

