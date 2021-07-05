ParkinGo Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $541.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,373.21 or 1.00025819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007893 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

