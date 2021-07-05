Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.35.

PAYX stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

