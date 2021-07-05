PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDSB. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,959. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $337.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.