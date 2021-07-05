Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Pendle has a total market cap of $11.56 million and $373.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00131237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00167703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,507.48 or 0.99700994 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

