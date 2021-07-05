Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $33,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PAG stock opened at $77.92 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 in the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.