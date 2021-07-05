Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Position Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $273.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,709.46, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

