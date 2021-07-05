Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 8.9% This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $47.84 or 0.00138863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $669,733.04 and approximately $147,476.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.49 or 0.00790970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

