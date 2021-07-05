PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

