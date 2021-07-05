PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Financial Review

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 137.34 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.12

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codiak BioSciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Codiak BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.47%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

