Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

