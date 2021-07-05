Phore Trading Up 5.3% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Phore has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $8,096.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.21 or 0.00433873 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,409,912 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

