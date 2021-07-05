Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 23,465 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $190.55. 20,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,106. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.