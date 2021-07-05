Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.22. The company had a trading volume of 240,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $177.58 and a one year high of $374.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

