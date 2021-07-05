Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $14.23 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 364,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,221,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033,016. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

