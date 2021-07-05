Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $18.71 Million Investment in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,051,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,000. Brookfield Property Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 3,116,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,383. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.