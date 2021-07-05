Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 13,509 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.56. The company had a trading volume of 541,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,690. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

